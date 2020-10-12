LOSADA, DANIEL P. On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Daniel Losada passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family members. Danny was born in Miami on November 27, 1950 to Pedro "Pete" Losada and Cesarina "Sally" Losada. Danny graduated from Coral Park High School & FAU. He has worked in the automotive industry and most recently for Phoenix American Warranty. He is survived by his loving wife Paula Swift-Losada, son Gregory (Oliva), daughter Victoria, stepson Jason Swift, grandchildren Valentina & Luciano, brother Mark (Mary Jane), sister Anna Maria (Jose), 3 nieces & a nephew. Services will be at Stanfill Funeral Home Pinecrest on Tuesday, October 13 6:00 - 8:00 PM.



