1/
Daniel P. Losada
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOSADA, DANIEL P. On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Daniel Losada passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family members. Danny was born in Miami on November 27, 1950 to Pedro "Pete" Losada and Cesarina "Sally" Losada. Danny graduated from Coral Park High School & FAU. He has worked in the automotive industry and most recently for Phoenix American Warranty. He is survived by his loving wife Paula Swift-Losada, son Gregory (Oliva), daughter Victoria, stepson Jason Swift, grandchildren Valentina & Luciano, brother Mark (Mary Jane), sister Anna Maria (Jose), 3 nieces & a nephew. Services will be at Stanfill Funeral Home Pinecrest on Tuesday, October 13 6:00 - 8:00 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved