FLANAGIN, DANIEL SHAWN, of Hollywood, FL passed away on February 19, 2019. He was born in Hialeah, FL on October 17, 1962. He worked at Hialeah Radiator for 25+ years. He was currently working for the City of Parkland, FL. He loved the beach, fishing, boating, and hunting. He enjoyed working on his boats. He loved his family and his family loved him. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 1pm at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, FL 33024.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 22, 2019