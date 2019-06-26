Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Jay Salzverg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SALZVERG, DANNY JAY, 61, of Miami, FL died peacefully in his sleep on June 24, 2019. Danny's love and generosity had no end, and his legacy lives on in the deep, meaningful connections he made with those lucky enough to know him. He was a gem of a person, who brought immeasurable joy to family, friends, and acquaintances. Always a champion for underdogs, his community, and both the University of Miami and Florida International University. Danny leaves behind his cherished wife, Gisela the love of his life, as well as his soul mate and best friend. He was the loving, dedicated, and fiercely proud father of Brian and Joseph, and a devoted brother to Michael (Amy), Todd, and Barry. He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Leon and Leatrice. The funeral will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mt. Nebo Kendall, 5900 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL 33134. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) or the FIU Fostering Panther Pride Program.

