Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Ortiz. View Sign

ORTIZ, DANNY 1/11/1994-3/23/2019 Danny Ortiz, 25, passed away on March 23, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1994, in Miami, FL and attended Hialeah Gardens High School. Danny was devoted to his love of music and enjoyed working with many different artists. On his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His hobbies consisted of fishing, taking care of his Pitbull Miley and working in the studio. He is survived by his parents Balvina and Manuel Ortiz, brothers David and Miguel Ortiz, grandparents Esther Romero and Cristobal Chavez Saucedo and Maria Cristina Aguilar. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. He was a loving son, an amazing big brother and a loyal friend. He will be terribly missed. Services will be held at Graceland Funeral Home, Friday, March 29, 2019, at 4:00 PM located at 3434 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL Burial will be held the following day Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Vista Memorial Cemetery, 14200 NW 57th Avenue, Miami Lakes FL

ORTIZ, DANNY 1/11/1994-3/23/2019 Danny Ortiz, 25, passed away on March 23, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1994, in Miami, FL and attended Hialeah Gardens High School. Danny was devoted to his love of music and enjoyed working with many different artists. On his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His hobbies consisted of fishing, taking care of his Pitbull Miley and working in the studio. He is survived by his parents Balvina and Manuel Ortiz, brothers David and Miguel Ortiz, grandparents Esther Romero and Cristobal Chavez Saucedo and Maria Cristina Aguilar. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. He was a loving son, an amazing big brother and a loyal friend. He will be terribly missed. Services will be held at Graceland Funeral Home, Friday, March 29, 2019, at 4:00 PM located at 3434 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL Burial will be held the following day Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Vista Memorial Cemetery, 14200 NW 57th Avenue, Miami Lakes FL Funeral Home Graceland Funeral Homes

3434 W. Flagler St.

Miami , FL 33135

305-649-2321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close