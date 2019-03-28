ORTIZ, DANNY 1/11/1994-3/23/2019 Danny Ortiz, 25, passed away on March 23, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1994, in Miami, FL and attended Hialeah Gardens High School. Danny was devoted to his love of music and enjoyed working with many different artists. On his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His hobbies consisted of fishing, taking care of his Pitbull Miley and working in the studio. He is survived by his parents Balvina and Manuel Ortiz, brothers David and Miguel Ortiz, grandparents Esther Romero and Cristobal Chavez Saucedo and Maria Cristina Aguilar. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. He was a loving son, an amazing big brother and a loyal friend. He will be terribly missed. Services will be held at Graceland Funeral Home, Friday, March 29, 2019, at 4:00 PM located at 3434 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL Burial will be held the following day Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Vista Memorial Cemetery, 14200 NW 57th Avenue, Miami Lakes FL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Ortiz.
Graceland Funeral Homes
3434 W. Flagler St.
Miami, FL 33135
305-649-2321
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 28, 2019