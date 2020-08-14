Darby Margaret

Margaret Darby On August 12, 2020, Margaret Litz Darby passed away peacefully at 94 years old. She was a loyal wife, loving mother, doting grandmother and great grandmother, and a caring friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, baking, gardening, and had a sweet tooth for anything chocolate. She was a devout Catholic and attended church every week. She truly had a love for God and the Blessed Mother. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Albert Darby and her brother Michael Kludow, and is survived by her tight knit family including her two daughters Margaret Testa (Dennis), Patricia Sheffield (William), her two grandchildren Julianna Santiago (Alfred), Michael Sheffield, and her great grandson Dominic Santiago. She will be eternally missed. Visitation will be Sunday, August 16, 2020, 5:00pm 8:00pm at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be Monday, 10:00am at Nativity Catholic Church, 5200 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com