DEPPMAN, DARLENE T., of Palmetto Bay, Florida passed peacefully at home on June 20, 2019, after a short illness. Mrs. Deppman was born October 10, 1931, in Walla Walla, Washington and was raised in Seattle, Washington, where she met and married her husband of 68 years, Edward R. Deppman. His career took Darlene from their Seattle roots to Chicago, then overseas to Paris and Brussels before settling in Miami in 1972. Upon arriving in Miami, Mrs. Deppman took up tennis and became captain of her B team at the Coral Gables Country Club. In her later years, she organized a social tennis group centered on competitive games, great camaraderie, and monthly lunch meetings. She continued playing tennis well into her 80's. She was also an avid bridge player and met many life-long friends while playing competitive duplicate bridge several times weekly. She reached the level of Gold Life Master while a member of the Bidding Box Bridge Club in South Miami. A woman of many facets, she enjoyed books of many genres as well as attending theatrical performances, both in Miami and New York. A great cook from attending Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, Mrs. Deppman favored her friends with wonderful soups, casseroles, and cookies. She had a gift of being a good listener and was truly concerned about her friends and their lives. Mrs. Deppman recently lost her husband in 2018 but is survived by her daughter Kristin D. Allen (George) of Putney, VT, son Edward. D. Deppman (Barbara) of Miami, as well as grand- children George W. Allen III of Brattleboro VT, Benjamin E. Allen of Burlington, VT and Lauren T. Bitar of San Francisco, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Branches, Inc. ( www.branchesfl.org ). Published in the Miami Herald on July 7, 2019

