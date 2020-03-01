David Eastham

EASTHAM, DAVID 71, passed away February 22, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Oak Park, IL, he came to Miami to attend UM. Except for 2 years in Germany with the Army, he never left. He worked for Miami-Dade County as a property appraiser and as a systems analyst. Pre-deceased by parents, Irene and Albert Eastham, and sister, Nancy Kruger. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathi; daughter, Dawn (Drew) Petrelis; sons, Geoffrey and Ryan; grandchildren, Michaela Green and Noah Eastham; and sister, Marilyn (Stan) Ahrens. Services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Diabetes Assn., , or a .
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
