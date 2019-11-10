CARPENTER, DAVID F., 71 of Miami, FL passed away on October 28, 2019. David "Butch" was born September 18, 1948 to Rosemary and Francis (Frank) Carpenter in Miami. He attended Miami Norland Sr. High School where he graduated in 1966. He achieved his Masters in Education from The University of South Florida in 1974. David taught first grade at Opa-locka Elementary and Miami Shores Elementary during his teaching career with the Miami-Dade County Public School System. Besides David's love of teaching, his second love was the ocean. He was a part of the Hollywood Beach Patrol serving as a Marine Safety Officer and respected Lifeguard. David is survived by his wife of 47 years, Billie Carpenter, daughter Amanda Carpenter, son Victor Carpenter (wife Andrea), brother Donald Carpenter, mother Rosemary Carpenter, mother in law Cherie George, sister in law Stacey George, and his beloved grandchildren, Ava and Luis Carpenter. David's family and friends will miss him eternally. A "Paddle Out" and Celebration of lLfe will be held Nov. 14, 2019 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM on Hollywood Beach (701 S. Ocean Drive)
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 10, 2019