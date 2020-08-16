AISSEN, David John (65) loving Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, & Friend passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020, from diabetic complications. Born in Miami on Dec.18, 1954, to Anatole & Joan Seaton Aissen. David graduated from Coral Park, Miami-Dade, and FIU; where he earned his bachelor's in Business and his master's in Finance. A financial analyst for FPL from 1978-95, and in what he called his encore career, he taught middle school math for 10yrs. David was a lifelong learner & shared his many gifts with all; and most importantly to him, with those who could do nothing for him in return. Affectionately known as 'Doogle' (Dad+Google) as he'd have a solid answer for nearly any question! Service work was intrinsic to his being. David gave his time & love to the Diabetes Research Institute, the Florida Marine Aquarium Society, his Friends of Sabal Palm, our 94th Terrace family, and countless hours rebuilding donated computers he then gave to students who were underprivileged. While at times he could be stubborn & grumpy, David will be most remembered for being witty, kind, brilliant, thoughtful, a great hugger, and loved being a Papa! David was a true mensch. David will be missed terribly by his wife of 44 years, Kathleen Mackin Aissen; his two children, Kelly Aissen & Michael Aissen (Rachel); his four grandchildren Alana, Isaac, Ty, & Ada Aissen; sister Caroll Aissen Shaw, predeceased by brother Stephen Aissen, and many close sis/bro-in-laws, nieces/nephews, cousins, and a plethora of friends he and Kathleen loved like family throughout their life in Miami.



