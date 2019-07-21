Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Keinan. View Sign Service Information Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel 3201 NW 72nd Ave. Hollywood , FL 33024 (954)-963-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

David Keinan of Aventura passed away on July 20, 2019 susourrounded by his loving family. The family will receive guests after the service and sit shiva at the Keinan residence. "Saba" - as he was known by his six grandchildren - was the husband of Tamy Keinan for nearly 53 years. He is also survived by his children Taly, Sarit and Omer; his grandchildren Inbar (23), Adi (19), Jonathan (15), Danny (12), Ethan (9) and Ari (21 months); and his sons and daughter-in-law, Baruch, Matt and Danielle. David was born in Bucharest, Romania and raised in Haifa, Israel. He attended the Reali School followed by the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, where he graduated with a degree in Economics. In 1968, he began working at Israel Discount Bank as a senior analyst and spent the next 43 years at the bank, establishing an IDB branch in Los Angeles in 1989 and eventually retiring in 2011 as Executive Vice President and Florida Regional Manager. David loved sailing in the British Virgin Islands, traveling the world with the love of his life, playing golf, and any kind of quality time with his grandchildren. Memorial contributions in David's honor may be made to the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation (

