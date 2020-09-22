1/
David Lawrence Lippner
LIPPNER, David Lawrence, age 84 of Cooper City, Florida passed away at his residence on September 17, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1936 in New York, New York. He moved to South Florida in the late 1960s which is where he met his loving wife of 48 years, Camille. He is also survived by his children: Barry Lippner and daughter: Kimberly Howarth; granddaughter: Katie Howarth and sister: Joan Small. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and spent 60 years as a Dental Technician, serving the needs of the dental community. David had a kind and gentle soul and surely will be missed dearly by his loving family and friends.

Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
