Dr. David LEHRMAN
LEHRMAN, Dr. David was taken from us in his home surrounded by his loving family in Miami Beach. He was defined by - and his life was devoted to - rescuing those in debilitating pain. An acclaimed surgeon with mountains of accolades, certificates, degrees and accreditations, his most treasured possessions were the thanks of his grateful patients. He was elegant, empathetic, suave, warm, caring, loving, giving, intuitive, insightful, and funny. Most of all charming! Dad faced nearly everything in life with a smile, and was always there for others enduring that which could not be borne with a smile. He was a role model who led by example who survived losing the love of his life, and now will rejoice in her embrace once again. Dr. Lehrman is survived by his sons Richard Lehrman (Sheila Duffy-Lehrman), Steve Lehrman (Aleida Martinez-Molina), Michael Lehrman, Robert Allan Lehrman, grandchildren; Jonathan Lehrman, Bryan Lehrman, Joshua Duffy Lehrman, Adam Harrison Lehrman, Daniel Bradley Lehrman & Lexi Lehrman & cousin Udi Lehrman (Michal) & predeceased by his loving wife, Linda z"l, parents Rabbi Irving Lehrman z"l & Bella Lehrman z"l, sister Rosalind Lehrman z"l & grandson Matthew Adam Lehrman z"l. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his memory may be sent to: Temple Emanu-El of Greater Miami, www.TESOBE.org or Lehrman Community Day School, www.lehrmanschool.org Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Levitt Weinstein Chapel
18840 W. Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL 33180
305-932-2700
