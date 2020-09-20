Howard David Manten, MD - August 4, 1950 - September 11, 2020 Howard David Manten, MD, was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on August 4, 1950 to Benjamin and Estelle Manten. Howard was raised in North Miami Beach. In 1976, Howard obtained his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine. His training at UM included an internship, residency and fellowship in Gastroenterology. Throughout his lengthy career Howard had a major impact on scores of students, residents and fellows, as well as his patients. Howard considered many of his colleagues as family and remained close to them after retirement. Howard had many accomplishments over the duration of his career with over 30 professional publications including abstracts, book chapters and journal articles. He was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha, a medical honor society. During Howard's career he served as Chief of Gastroenterology at the Miami VA Medical Center and was an Associate Professor of Medicine at UM. Howard was a member of the Rare Fruit Council and created a miniature spice park in his backyard, with over 50 mature fruit trees. He was a member of Iron Arrow at UM. Howard was an extremely devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rise, and their three children, Dr. Emory Manten and Ian Manten, daughter Nessa Eth (Warren), grandchildren Chloe and Misha, his brother Jeffrey Manten (Hilda) and sister Jamie Manten Alhalhel (Garry) and nieces and nephews. Howard will always be remembered as a character with a brilliant mind and a kind heart. His presence in our lives made us all better people and he will forever be greatly missed.



