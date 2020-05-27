MUHLRAD, David passed peacefully at the untimely age of 67, after his 8-week battle with COVID-19. A pillar of the Miami Beach community, David was the beloved husband of Candy, adoring and cherished father of Mark (Ashleigh) Muhlrad and Rachel (Ari) Schuster and adored grandfather of Sammy, Matthew and Joshie, Joey, Zachary and Robbie. David was the loving brother to Rozy (Larry) Jaffe and uncle to Monica (Stephen) Sugar and Charlie (Dorith) Ness. David moved to Miami Beach from Brooklyn, NY with his parents Mickey and Dita Muhlrad, of blessed memory, in August 1969 to join his grandmother Regina Halpern who was already living in South Beach since 1953. The Muhlrad family immediately fell in love with Miami Beach, and that would remain their home until this very day. Throughout the streets of South Beach David's iconic white and red buildings are perfectly manicured and maintained, each named for a member of the Muhlrad family. Upon moving to Miami Beach, David expanded and grew the real estate business originally started by his grandmother and continued by his father. It wasn't enough for David to work and become one of Miami Beach's youngest, successful real estate entrepreneurs; it was important for him to give back to his community that he cherished. During the 1980's, after being a member of various Miami Beach committees, David served over ten years as Chairman of the Miami Beach Code Enforcement Board. Through his committee's decisions, he worked to enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Miami Beach. David was an active member of Congregation Beth Israel and RASG Hebrew Academy of Greater Miami. For the past fifteen years, he was the president of Congregation Beth-El and also the president of the Mount Sinai Cemetery Association. David's generosity and commitment to everything and everyone knew no bounds. Whatever David put his mind to he accomplished quickly and successfully with tremendous pride. David's devotion to his beloved Candy, his wife of 45 years, and to his children Mark and Rachel was exemplary. He lived to make their lives beautiful and meaningful in every way. David leaves behind a true legacy for not only his family, but for the entire Miami Beach Community. He will forever be remembered for his enormous kindness, generosity and larger than life personality. He will be terribly missed. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700



