David Andrew Shannon January 20th 1964 - September 16th 2019. David Shannon of Ithaca New York passed away on September 16th 2019. He was the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Betty) Shannon and is survived by his sister Kathleen, brothers James and Tom, and his twin brother Daniel. David went to FIT in New York City and the Aveda Institute in Minneapolis and traveled the world working as a cosmetologist. He lived in New York City, Minneapolis, Dallas, Miami Beach, on to Los Angeles then back to Miami until poor health brought him to Fort Myers Florida where his twin brother Daniel and his family looked after him until he was taken far too soon at age 55. David loved to make people laugh and will be remembered for his infectious personality. The Shannon family would like to thank David's dear friends from Miami and Los Angeles for the gathering they hosted Thursday September 26th. It was a loving tribute to David's life.

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 6, 2019

