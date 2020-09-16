BERG, David Theodore, passed peacefully on September 13, 2020 at the age of 86. Originally from New York, son of Abraham & Hannah Jesse Berg he moved to Coral Gables where he attended the University of Miami, earning his undergraduate and Juris Doctor degrees. Serving in the US Air Force, he later retired as a Captain. David founded his law firm, Berg, Ettelman & Berg, P.A., where he proudly worked alongside his children. Professionally, he was most proud of his role in shaping the law on the value of good will in the case of Yoo Hoo vs. Catroneo, 175 So.2d 220 (Fla 3rd DCA. 1965). Through his philanthropic work, David achieved founder status at the University of Miami and was honored by Project New Born, Diabetes Research Institute, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and named one of Miami's 12 Good Men, among other recognitions. A fierce competitor and icon in the sailing community, David won the J-30 Nationals and the North American Championship. The ultimate storyteller, a jokester, amateur magician, a world class sailor affectionately known as Popeye, David enjoyed every minute of life. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlene Berg, his five children, Bonnie (Allan) Sepe, Cheryl (Howard) Ettelman, David (Barbara) Berg, Jr., Charles (Gary Bailey) Berg, Erin (John) Hager, 12 grandchildren: Jaclyn (Michael) Lohmann, A.J. Sepe, Lauren Sepe, Brandon (Ashley) Ettelman, Craig (Ilyssa) Ettelman, Jill (Jason Friedman) Ettelman, David (Acelia) Berg, III, Garrett Berg, Ryan Berg, Elle, Sierra & Drew Hager and 3 great grandchildren, Logan & Liam Ettelman and Landon Lohmann. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation made in his name to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation at www.DiabetesResearch.org/Give
or University of Miami Cancer Link at tinyurl.com/DavidBerg
. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700