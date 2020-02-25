David Topp David Topp will be remembered as a husband, father, brother, grandfather, and loyal friend. He passed away on February 23, 2020. This was just 4 days before his 65th wedding anniversary and his 86th birthday. He was born in Cuba, and moved to America with his wife Dora and children Risa and Mark. He has 4 grandchildren, Harry, Betty, Mara, and her husband Matthew. David always worked hard for his family and gave back to the community. David touched others with his generosity throughout his life. He was an incredibly brilliant, hard-working, and kind person. He founded Topp Inc and Topp Telecom, which became TracFone Wireless, as well as many other companies. He always valued spending time with his family, even if it was simply sitting around watching a movie, playing dominoes, or enjoying a meal together. His family and friends will miss him very much; he will continue to live on in each of them. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:30am at Temple Judea (5500 Granada Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33146) with burial following the service at Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home (10301 NW 25th Street, Miami FL 33172). Please visit: LakesideMPFuneralHome.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 25, 2020