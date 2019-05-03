STARLING, DAWN ALLISON, prominent member of the interior design community, dies at 67. Dawn was a professional designer and President of Starling & Associates, Hospitality and Resort Specialists; a nationally known firm for her award-winning, unique profile designs in the resort and hospitality industry. A Miami native, she graduated with a Bachelor of Design with high honors from the College of Architecture at the University of Florida, with a minor in Advertising. Dawn cherished her profession and made a large contribution to the South Florida design community. More than anything Dawn loved her family and friends. She was a kind, caring and devoted sister, aunt and friend. Dawn will certainly be missed by many and her legacy will live forever in our hearts. Services will be held on Saturday May 4th, 1pm Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Published in the Miami Herald on May 3, 2019