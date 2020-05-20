Theresa Dawn Kayal Stephen (nee Wakim) It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Theresa Kayal Stephen on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Theresa was born in Saint John, New Brunswick to Arthur and Emma (nee Emin) Wakim on March 8, 1931, the youngest of eight sisters and one younger brother. Theresa was loved by all that knew her. She is predeceased by her husbands, Eugene N. Kayal (1966) and Joseph Stephen (1987) and survived by sons Eugene J.A., Brian, and Bruce; daughters-in-law Hoda (nee Wassef), Sandra (nee Gadala-Maria), and Jennifer (nee Gillespie); grandchildren Alexandra, Eugene W., Emma Rose, Sasha, Victoria, Joseph and Robert; and her many friends and extended family. Theresa will be interred, in a private event, in Woodlawn North Cemetery in Miami, next to her husband Eugene. For Theresa's full obituary, please visit: https://www.vanorsdel.com/obituaries/Theresa-Stephen/Obituary
Published in the Miami Herald on May 20, 2020.