Deborah Ann Marmorstein Richman was born February 22, 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by her two sons, Nathan (Kat) and Ari; and three siblings Daniel (Linda), Amy (Mike), and Michael (Laura). Debbie cared for her family, friends and the world in the purest way. She loved people for who they were, without judgment and rarely asking for anything in return. She genuinely wished the best for those around her, and even though she struggled to understand, her love had so much capacity to bring happiness and joy to others. Her family was her world and being in their company brought her the greatest pleasure. She enjoyed quality time with her siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews, but her biggest accomplishment in life were her two sons. Her beautiful blue eyes would beam with pride celebrating their milestones; army service, graduations, and weddings. It was the simplest moments with them and visits that she treasured most. Her passion for helping those in need and curiosity of the world around her led her to pursue a career as a nurse and midwife. She traveled and lived across the world - Malaysia, Ethiopia, and Ghana to bring quality medical care to women and children in need. She cared for each of her patients with dignity, compassion and empathy. And while she loved to travel, Israel was always home. She found the most comfort in her home in the backdrop of the northern mountains surrounded by family and friends. Debbie was easy-going, loving, and brought so much goodness to those who had the privilege of knowing her. The world is a better place because of the gift of her life, and she will forever be in our hearts. A private funeral was held Thursday, September 12th. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to The Lone Soldier Center (Israel), Rose Charities International - Uganda or Ahavat Olam Congregation in Miami, Fl.

