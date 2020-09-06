1/1
Maria del Carmen Ballester Graupera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graupera, Maria del Carmen Ballester, passed away August 28, 2020, she was 91. Maria worked as an accountant for 30 years and then opened her dream antique store, which she ran for ten more years. She was born in Havana Cuba and along with our father Roberto, brought us to Miami and made sure we had a wonderful childhood. Family was always first. We lost our dad in 2000 but were fortunate to have mom this much longer. Maria del Carmen had a beautiful spirit and enormous love for her children and family. Thank you mom for your unconditional love and spirit, for giving us life and so much more. We are forever grateful. You will be missed beyond words. We love you forever. She is survived by her children Robert (Miriam), Carmen (Joe) and Raul (Odalys), and her grandchildren, Carmen and Lino. She will be laid to rest at Vista Memorial in Miami Lakes, Fl.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved