On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Delfin Mulé, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at the age of 55. Born and raised in Miami, Delfin lit up every room he entered and made long-lasting friends wherever he went. Nothing was more important to him than his family and he was proud of every accomplishment they achieved. Everyone would agree Delfin was funny, doting, and an excellent storyteller. Delfin enjoyed cooking, traveling, and having a house full of laughter. He worked for Kindred Healthcare, helping families in their time of need, but was always a respiratory therapist at heart. He spent many years as a loyal member of the Masons and Elks, committed to volunteer service. A celebration of Delfin's life will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6-10pm at Caballero Rivero Westchester, 8200 SW 40 Street, Miami, FL 33155. Donations for the Miami Cancer Institute will be accepted at the celebration.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 23, 2019