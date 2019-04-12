Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delia Iris De Jesus. View Sign

De Jesus, Delia Iris "Bibi", 75, passed away on April 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who left a lasting impact with everyone she met. She was born on April 23, 1943 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to Rafael and Delia Gandulla (Abu). She met the love of her life, Carlos De Jesus, at age 15 and they married on July 5, 1964 enjoying 54 wonderful years of marriage. Bibi was the loving mother of three wonderful children Delia, Mayra and Carlos, along with their spouses Chris, Frankie, and Meggan whom she treated as her own. Together Delia and Carlos lived across multiple countries and traversed the globe soaking in all the world had to offer. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, "spoiled them rotten", and was proud of each and every one: Christian, Nicole, Danielle, Sabrina, Katarina, Isabella, Luciana, and Carlos IV. We will miss you every day...but know that you are now in heaven looking down upon us and showering us with your pure love and guidance. A mass to honor her life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 13 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 8235 SW 57th Ave, Miami.

De Jesus, Delia Iris "Bibi", 75, passed away on April 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who left a lasting impact with everyone she met. She was born on April 23, 1943 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to Rafael and Delia Gandulla (Abu). She met the love of her life, Carlos De Jesus, at age 15 and they married on July 5, 1964 enjoying 54 wonderful years of marriage. Bibi was the loving mother of three wonderful children Delia, Mayra and Carlos, along with their spouses Chris, Frankie, and Meggan whom she treated as her own. Together Delia and Carlos lived across multiple countries and traversed the globe soaking in all the world had to offer. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, "spoiled them rotten", and was proud of each and every one: Christian, Nicole, Danielle, Sabrina, Katarina, Isabella, Luciana, and Carlos IV. We will miss you every day...but know that you are now in heaven looking down upon us and showering us with your pure love and guidance. A mass to honor her life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 13 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 8235 SW 57th Ave, Miami. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close