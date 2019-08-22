Delphine Theresa Opet, age 67, of North Miami, Florida passed away on Monday August 12, 2019. Delphine was born December 23, 1951. A visitation for Delphine will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Caballero Rivero Southern, 15011 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL 33181. A prayer service will occur Thursday. Her place of rest will be Caballero Rivero Southern Memorial Park, 15000 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, Florida 33181. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DignityMemorial.com/Caballero-Rivero-Southern for the Opet family.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 22, 2019