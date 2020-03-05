Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dempsey Ganey Edsel. View Sign Service Information Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes 6301 Taft Street Hollywood , FL 33024-5934 (954)-989-1550 Send Flowers Obituary

Ganey, Edsel Dempsey , 91, of Hialeah passed away on February 28, 2020. A wonderful son, friend, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him and whose lives he touched. Edsel served in Korea as a Sergeant in the United States Army from October 17, 1950 until his Honorable Discharge on September 9, 1952. He received the following decorations/awards as a member of the 45th Infantry Division: Republic of Korea Presidential Citation 1952-1953, Korean Service Campaign Medal 1951-1952, Korean Service Medal 1952-1953, National Defense Medal and Combat Infantry Badge - awarded for action in combat. In the early 50's Edsel began working for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and afterward managed several locations throughout the state of Florida. It was there that he met the love of his life, Mona "Toni" Lutins and they married in 1955. In the early 1970's he became a partner in Miami Tiresoles Inc. where he remained until he retired in 1988. Edsel was also a member of Northwest Baptist Church since 1963 where he served faithfully as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Youth Mentor. Even after his children graduated from Northwest Christian Academy, he went on to mentor and sponsor church youth and school students until he left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior. Edsel is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Toni, his son Anthony, his daughter Mindy, his grandchildren Ashley, Rebecca, Devin, Mary Elaine and Connor and his great grandchild Tyler. Visitation will be 6-9pm Friday March 6, 2020 at Fred Hunter Funeral Home located at 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, FL. Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday March 7, 2020 at Northwest Baptist Church located at 951 N.W. 136th Street, Miami, FL.

Ganey, Edsel Dempsey , 91, of Hialeah passed away on February 28, 2020. A wonderful son, friend, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him and whose lives he touched. Edsel served in Korea as a Sergeant in the United States Army from October 17, 1950 until his Honorable Discharge on September 9, 1952. He received the following decorations/awards as a member of the 45th Infantry Division: Republic of Korea Presidential Citation 1952-1953, Korean Service Campaign Medal 1951-1952, Korean Service Medal 1952-1953, National Defense Medal and Combat Infantry Badge - awarded for action in combat. In the early 50's Edsel began working for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and afterward managed several locations throughout the state of Florida. It was there that he met the love of his life, Mona "Toni" Lutins and they married in 1955. In the early 1970's he became a partner in Miami Tiresoles Inc. where he remained until he retired in 1988. Edsel was also a member of Northwest Baptist Church since 1963 where he served faithfully as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Youth Mentor. Even after his children graduated from Northwest Christian Academy, he went on to mentor and sponsor church youth and school students until he left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior. Edsel is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Toni, his son Anthony, his daughter Mindy, his grandchildren Ashley, Rebecca, Devin, Mary Elaine and Connor and his great grandchild Tyler. Visitation will be 6-9pm Friday March 6, 2020 at Fred Hunter Funeral Home located at 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, FL. Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday March 7, 2020 at Northwest Baptist Church located at 951 N.W. 136th Street, Miami, FL. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close