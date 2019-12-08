HIPPLE, DENNIS 77, passed away on November 22, 2019. Dennis was a professor at Miami-Dade College for 49 years. During that time, he taught Earth Science, Oceanography, Physical Science and National Parks. Some of his fondest memories were of field trips to national parks in the United States and Canada. He is survived by his wife, Janet (Miller), sons, Mike (Jennifer) and Adam (Jasmin), 3 grandchildren, Megan, Christopher and Edward, sisters-in-law,Joyce Miller and Virginia Myers and special kitty, Sweetie. He will be profoundly missed by all who had the honor of knowing himfamily, many friends, colleagues, neighbors and students. A Celebration of Life will take place at 2pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Stanfill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to catnetwork.org or humanesocietymiami.org
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 8, 2019