Dennis Keith Brennan passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Friday, December 13,, 2019. Dennis was born in Kingston, Jamaica, on February 18, 1934, and migrated to Miami with his family in 1977. He loved flying, and served as a volunteer pilot for the Jamaica Defense Force. He was an avid fisherman, bird hunter, and cook, who enjoyed hosting weekly family dinner gatherings. Dennis worked as an accountant in Jamaica, and later for various plant nurseries in the Homestead area. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Tita, and is survived by his five children, Sonia, Marlene, Helen, Angela, and Richard, thirteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends who became his family. He will be forever remembered for his kind, gentle, loving disposition. Everyone who met him felt welcomed, and immediately at ease. A mass in his honor will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00am at St. David Catholic Church, 3900 S. University Dr, Davie, FL 33328.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 5, 2020