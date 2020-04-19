Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Devin Irene. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Devin It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Irene Devin on April 7, 2020. Irene passed away peacefully in her sleep while at home. She was born on February 8, 1924 to Becky Markowitz Zimmerman and Henry Zimmerman in St. Louis Missouri. During her active life Irene taught Sunday school,pre-kindergarten and worked in city government as a recreation director. Irene married Gerald Devin during World War II who was an army Air Force pilot. Their first son Alan, was born during their Air Force years. In 1949 their daughter Linda was born and in 1950 their second son Daniel was born. In 1959 the family moved to Florida, settling in North Miami Beach where Irene started work at the North Miami Beach recreation department. Later Irene joined the city of Hollywood Parks and Recreation Department and retired after 26 years as the Superintendent of that department. Irene also was a Sunday School teacher and President of Sisterhood at her beloved Temple Beth El in Hollywood. She was an original member when the Temple was housed at the Hollywood Golf Course Country Club. She remained active at her temple and it was one of the joys of her life. She is predeceased by her son, Alan. She is survived by Alan's wife Georgia Devin and grandson Robert Devin and his wife Lori, and Grandaughter Christine Devin. Linda Solomon and husband Don, Dan Devin and wife Gayle. Granddaughter Tracee Borden, husband Jonathan and great grandchildren, Zoe, Jessi and Amelia. Her brother Bernard Zimmerman and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Private services will be held on today, April 19, 2020 at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens. May her memory and good works be a blessing to all her friends and family.

