FRIEDBERG, DIANE of Miami Beach passed peacefully on Feb 16th at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with cancer. Diane was born in 1946 in Brooklyn, NY to Israel and Sylvia Weinstein. When she was at an early age, her family moved to Queens where she spent the next few decades. In 1979 she moved to Miami Beach to be with her now husband of 38 years. She was educated as an accountant at Hofstra University and Queens College. She started working in Miami as a temp at the Sonesta Beach Hotel in Key Biscayne and worked her way up in the profession to the point where she was an officer of the local chapter of the International Association of Hospitality Accountants. She worked at many hotels in the area including the Pavillon (now Intercontinental) and the Sofitel. She specialized in opening and closing properties. Later in life she had a second career as a Weight Watchers lecturer. Diane was a great cook and baker. Her friends could not wait to get samples of her goodies. She was an avid Dolphins and Marlins fan and even threw out the first pitch at one of the games. She enjoyed cruising and traveled on many cruises with her husband and a few with her entire family, as recently as Thanksgiving 2018. Diane rarely missed an aqua aerobics class at the JCC where she had many friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan, her daughter Erica Dinner (Daniel), son Mark Krasnow (Heather), her 5 grandchildren, Samantha, Phillip, Max, Maya and Hunter, her brothers Alan (Eileen) and Paul Weinstein and nieces Lauren, Sylvia and Molly. Services were held at Levitt Weinstein, North Miami Beach.

