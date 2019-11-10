Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne Smith Stebbins. View Sign Service Information Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive 11220 No. Kendall Drive Miami , FL 33176 (305)-279-6644 Send Flowers Obituary

STEBBINS, DIANNE SMITH 78, died peacefully in her home on November 7, 2019. Dianne was born in Memphis, Tennessee on April 19, 1941. She attended Mainland High School in Daytona Beach and went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from Florida State University, and her Master's Degree from the University of Miami. She spent 40 plus years of her life teaching, 24 of which were spent at Miami Springs Elementary School as a Special Education teacher. She loved to travel, and visited many countries throughout her life, including Japan and Greece. Since retiring in 2002, she spent a lot of her spare time quilting and loved her annual trips to Maggie Valley with her quilting crew. She also enjoyed singing, reading, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Let's not forget Law and Order. Dianne brought countless joy to those who knew her and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her brother Robert, her sons Scott and Craig, her grandson Owen, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Van Orsdel Kendall Chapel on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at her home.

