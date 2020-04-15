Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dick T. Hollands. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hollands, Dick T., formerly of Miami, FL, McLean and Arlington, VA and Melrose, MA, passed away on April 12, 2020, at Winchester Hospital, Winchester, MA, from complications of the COVID virus. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Robinson) Hollands (died 2006), and together they had four sons: Chip, Steve (died 1994), Peter, and Bill. Dick’s beloved companion in his later years, Carol Finkel, passed away in 2019. Survivors include his three sons; their wives, Elisa Kosarin and Lisa Bouchard, and husband, John Flinn; the widow of his deceased son, Barbara Thompson; seven grandchildren, Ali Thomas-Hollands, Hannah Thomas-Hollands, Cooper Flinn Hollands, Gray Bouchard, Sam Hollands, Johanna Thompson-Hollands and Libby Thompson-Hollands; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Luisa DiPierro; and a third great-grandchild on the way, Marina Bouchard. Dick’s working life was in the television industry, including at NBC, WTVJ in Miami and the National Association of Broadcasters. A memorial service will be held at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or to your local food pantry. A memorial page with more information, tributes and pictures can be found at the website of Gately Funeral Home

Hollands, Dick T., formerly of Miami, FL, McLean and Arlington, VA and Melrose, MA, passed away on April 12, 2020, at Winchester Hospital, Winchester, MA, from complications of the COVID virus. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Robinson) Hollands (died 2006), and together they had four sons: Chip, Steve (died 1994), Peter, and Bill. Dick’s beloved companion in his later years, Carol Finkel, passed away in 2019. Survivors include his three sons; their wives, Elisa Kosarin and Lisa Bouchard, and husband, John Flinn; the widow of his deceased son, Barbara Thompson; seven grandchildren, Ali Thomas-Hollands, Hannah Thomas-Hollands, Cooper Flinn Hollands, Gray Bouchard, Sam Hollands, Johanna Thompson-Hollands and Libby Thompson-Hollands; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Luisa DiPierro; and a third great-grandchild on the way, Marina Bouchard. Dick’s working life was in the television industry, including at NBC, WTVJ in Miami and the National Association of Broadcasters. A memorial service will be held at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or to your local food pantry. A memorial page with more information, tributes and pictures can be found at the website of Gately Funeral Home www.gatelyfh.com Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close