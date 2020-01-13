GIMENEZ, DIMITRI A. It is with a heavy heart that we inform everyone our father Dimitri A. Gimenez has passed away. He was 86 yrs. young He is survived by his 5 children, Dimitri Jr, Laura, Linda, Stephen and Dean; son in laws Jack and Donnie, his beautiful sister Miriam, 7 grandkids, 7 great grandkids, 3 bonus great grandkids, 3 grand daughters in law, wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Our amazing father was a funny, kind and loving soul. He will forever live on in our hearts. Services will be held Tuesday, January 14, between 5 and 7 pm at Van Orsdel Funeral home, 11220 N. Kendall Dr., Miami, Fl 33176. 305-279-6644
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 13, 2020