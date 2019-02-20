Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolly (Fishbein) Waldman. View Sign

WALDMAN, DOLLY (Nee Fishbein), born on November 7, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY to Benjamin and Sadie Fishbein, passed away at age 92 on February 18, 2019. Dolly was the beloved mother of Janet Tralins (Myles - deceased), Benjamin Baum (Carol), and Avrum Baum (Traci), and was the cherished grandmother of Sarah Tralins and Darius, Sorsha, Noah, and Caspian Baum. Dolly moved to Miami upon her graduation from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn and attended the University of Miami. She was a lifelong educator in Miami-Dade County Schools, an avid tennis and golf player, and a praised bridge player at Temple Beth Am and the Elks Club. Dolly adored her family and friends, sharing with them her love for adventure and traveling, art, and music. Dolly brought enthusiasm to everything she did, as a first-time skier at age 65 with Janet and Myles and a multiple Olympic-goer with Ben and Team USA, among many other memories with her family and friends. She was a beautiful woman; beloved friend and member of the community; and a great mother and father duo. Dolly's exuberant laugh and zest for life will be remembered. Mom, your glowing trail of Dolly Dust is so amazingly bright and good and all-encompassing; we can't possibly win the Lotto again. We already did, 92 years ago. To continued family gatherings and laughs..... Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 20 at 1:30 p.m. at Temple Judea, 5500 Granada Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33146. In lieu of traditional donations and because of her love and dedication for education, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Dolly Waldman to CARE Elementary School at

Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 20, 2019

