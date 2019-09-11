FLORES, DOLORES ANN March 5, 1928-September 5, 2019 Born to Tony and Anna Schultz in Chicago, IL. Upon moving to Miami, she met her husband, Frank Flores. They were married for 38 years until Frank's death in 1988. Dolores was predeceased by her parents, Tony and Anna and her brother Raymond. She leaves behind five sons, Frank Robert (Karen), Thomas (Gina), Richard (Mika), Roy (Megan) and William (Rachel) and one daughter, Mary Ann (Paul). Dolores had 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, with another expected in September 2019. Dolores spent her time between Miami and Eagle River, running the resort started by her parents in 1938. She will be missed by her immediate family and her extended family at Tony Schultz Cottages. A funeral service will be at 2 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Eagle River, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 11, 2019