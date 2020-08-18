Dr. Dolores Falcone Tamer Dr. Dolores Falcone Tamer, M.D., age 85, passed away peacefully at home August 13, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. A daughter of Italian immigrants, she was born in New York state. Dolores had nine brothers and sisters, all of whom predeceased her. She met her husband, Dr. M. Akram Tamer, M.D., while both were in residency training at Children's Hospital of Buffalo. For nearly fifty years Dolores worked as a pediatric cardiologist at UM's Jackson Memorial Hospital. She had a positive impact on innumerable lives there, helping save many young patients, introducing new procedures, and training new generations of pediatric cardiologists. "Dee" was friendly, compassionate, and cheerful. Friends and relatives enjoyed her ready laugh and outstanding cooking. She was generous to everyone, and a welcoming hostess. She also loved gardening, fishing, genealogy, and visiting her grandchildren. Dolores is survived by her husband; her two sons and their wives: Nabil & Ana, and Samir & Barb; grandsons Miles, Evan, and Anderson; plus many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



