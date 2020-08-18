1/1
Dolores Falcone Tamer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Dolores Falcone Tamer Dr. Dolores Falcone Tamer, M.D., age 85, passed away peacefully at home August 13, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. A daughter of Italian immigrants, she was born in New York state. Dolores had nine brothers and sisters, all of whom predeceased her. She met her husband, Dr. M. Akram Tamer, M.D., while both were in residency training at Children's Hospital of Buffalo. For nearly fifty years Dolores worked as a pediatric cardiologist at UM's Jackson Memorial Hospital. She had a positive impact on innumerable lives there, helping save many young patients, introducing new procedures, and training new generations of pediatric cardiologists. "Dee" was friendly, compassionate, and cheerful. Friends and relatives enjoyed her ready laugh and outstanding cooking. She was generous to everyone, and a welcoming hostess. She also loved gardening, fishing, genealogy, and visiting her grandchildren. Dolores is survived by her husband; her two sons and their wives: Nabil & Ana, and Samir & Barb; grandsons Miles, Evan, and Anderson; plus many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
As the mother of a patient of Dr. Tamer's, I was so lucky to have met her. She always had a wonderful and comforting smile when she came into the room. She was an asset to the hospital and had a way with children. Thank you for loaning her to sue.
Sue Chase
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved