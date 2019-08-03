KAINZ, DOLORES (Dolly) passed away on July 31, 2019. After growing up in Allentown, PA she moved to Miami with her new husband and became a food director at Richard's Department Store. Later, she worked in real estate and in sales at Lord & Taylor. Dolly was a kind and generous friend to those that knew her. She was devoted to the loves of her life, husband Steve and daughter Linda (Kainz) Kern both of whom predeceased her. She is survived by son-in-law Andrew Kern, Lori Mishkin, niece Kim Weaver (Michael), and cherished neighbors and friends. Special thanks to her doctors David Mishkin and Ian Del Conde, as well as caregiver Angeliya St Charles. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the . A viewing will be held at VAN ORSDEL KENDALL CHAPEL from 1-4pm Sunday, August 4th. A Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery at 11411 N.W. 25th Street, Miami, FL 33172 on Monday, August 5th at 1:30pm.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 3, 2019