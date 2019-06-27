Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Perez Vazquez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores (Lolita) Perez Vazquez, 97, born in Havana, Cuba on Dec. 27, 1921, passed away peacefully at her home in Miami Lakes, FL on June 19, 2019. Dolores is predeceased by her loving husband, Francisco A. Perez, and her daughter Cristina de Armas. She is survived by her daughter Beatriz M. Rodriguez (Isidoro), and her two sons, Francisco J. Perez (Dawn) and Alejandro S. Perez (Jennifer); eight grandchildren: Javier Rodriguez (Hillary), Jorge Rodriguez (Amber), Eric Rodriguez, Oscar de Armas (Elizabeth), Rachael Perez Garcia (Gregory), Jason Perez (Megan), Justin Perez (Shannon) and Daniel Perez (Lisa) and twelve great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 28, from 6 - 10 pm, at Vista Funeral Home, 5755 NW 142 Street, Miami Lakes, FL and a Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 11:30 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church located at 15801 NW 67 Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL.

