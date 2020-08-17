RAMOS ZAYAS, DOLORES It is with profound sadness to announce the passing of our beloved grandmother, Dolores Ramos Zayas, who passed on August 13, 2020 quietly in her sleep due to natural causes. Originally from Fomento, Las Villas, Cuba, and born on April 1, 1928, Alla was always the life of the party, full of energy, and always succeeded in bringing joy to all who encountered her . Alla always knew what was right and made sure to give each and every person advice that was not only perfect, but from the heart of a loving angel. Her advice made you better as a person and always came from a place of love and affection. The world without Alla feels like a piece of us has been lost. However, Heaven is lucky to have a new angle such as Dolores Ramos and I'm sure she will be watching over us all, making sure we're all safe, happy , and healthy . Thank you for being the best grandmother anyone could ever ask for. Your memory will forever live in the hearts of your family and friends. Dolores was survived by her Daughter Maria Nicklaus, grandsons Andrew and Edward Nicklaus, and son in law Ed Nicklaus. Although difficult times are upon us with this terrible loss, we know you will always be near. We will forever love you and miss you.



