DELAP, DON J. Age 71, of Marion, IL, formerly of Miami, FL, passed away at 6:10 pm. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in the Community Living Center of the Veterans Administration Hospital of Marion. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Denning Cemetery of West Frankfort, IL. For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "First Baptist Church Building Fund" and mailed in care of Wilson - McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home. For complete obituary and family information or o leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 5, 2019