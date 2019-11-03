BUTLER, DONALD JAMES SR., 68, a retired CPA partner of Marcum LLP Accountants and Advisors, passed away on September 3, 2019, in Miami, FL. He is survived by his wife and children. A graduate of MDC and FIU, Donald was Marcum's first African-American partner in 1995 (Rachlin, Cohen and Holtz, CPAs). He was a former Senior Warden at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, a member of Budget Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Florida, a member of Neighbors 4 Neighbors and multiple professional and civic organizations. Funeralized at Incarnation. Interred at Dade Memorial Park. May he Rest In Peace and Rise with Christ in Glory. The Episcopal Church of the Incarnation were in charge of the services.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 3, 2019