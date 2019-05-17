Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Charles Calay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clay, Donald C, Sr., 93, of Sebring, Florida died peacefully on May 13, 2019 of complications from lung cancer. He was born at Kendall Hospital and adopted at the Children's Home Society shortly after birth. He served in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier the USS Shangri-La CVA-38 during World War II and the Korean War. After being discharged, he worked as a plumber over 40 years in and around Miami. He co-owend the Midway Lounge with his wife of 54 years, Fola B. Clay from 1972 to 1997. He was a member of several clubs and organizations including the Mahi Shrine and the Masons. He and Fola retired to Sebring, Fl in 1997. He is survived by a son, Donald C. Clay, Jr., a daughter Laureen (Clay) Wheeler, and two grandsons, Donald C., Clay, III and Andrew Campbell Clay. The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate dedication of his physician of nearly 20 years, Dr. Dennis Bassetti. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or to the Veteran's Association of your choice.

