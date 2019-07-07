Born October 8, 1935, Don passed away peacefully on July 4th. He was born in Chicago and grew up in Miami. He attended Miami High, the University of Florida and graduated from the University of Miami after serving his country in the Air Force. Don was a true "shoe man". He owned the Naturalizer store on Miracle Mile for many years, and remained in the industry until recently. He is survived by many friends and family who loved him very much, including his long time partner Meg Offutt and her daughter Niki(Peri) and their children Delta and Atlas. He is also survived by his sons Steven(Judi) and Eddie(Lori) and his five grandchildren Emily, Alex, Dimitry, Jayne, and Ruby. He was a good dad and he will be missed. The family will be having a private memorial in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Miami Herald on July 7, 2019