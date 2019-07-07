Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Friedman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born October 8, 1935, Don passed away peacefully on July 4th. He was born in Chicago and grew up in Miami. He attended Miami High, the University of Florida and graduated from the University of Miami after serving his country in the Air Force. Don was a true "shoe man". He owned the Naturalizer store on Miracle Mile for many years, and remained in the industry until recently. He is survived by many friends and family who loved him very much, including his long time partner Meg Offutt and her daughter Niki(Peri) and their children Delta and Atlas. He is also survived by his sons Steven(Judi) and Eddie(Lori) and his five grandchildren Emily, Alex, Dimitry, Jayne, and Ruby. He was a good dad and he will be missed. The family will be having a private memorial in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Born October 8, 1935, Don passed away peacefully on July 4th. He was born in Chicago and grew up in Miami. He attended Miami High, the University of Florida and graduated from the University of Miami after serving his country in the Air Force. Don was a true "shoe man". He owned the Naturalizer store on Miracle Mile for many years, and remained in the industry until recently. He is survived by many friends and family who loved him very much, including his long time partner Meg Offutt and her daughter Niki(Peri) and their children Delta and Atlas. He is also survived by his sons Steven(Judi) and Eddie(Lori) and his five grandchildren Emily, Alex, Dimitry, Jayne, and Ruby. He was a good dad and he will be missed. The family will be having a private memorial in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Published in the Miami Herald on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.