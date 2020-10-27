1/
Donald Jay Kremer
Donald Jay Kremer passed peacefully in his sleep on October 13, 2020, with his loving wife holding his hand. Born June 29, 1932 in Park Ridge, Illinois, he married the love of his life on December 18, 1954, following a full and blessed life, he passed in Orlando, Florida. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlyn Margaret Holze Kremer, his four children: Cynthia Darlene Kremer Falkey [Paul], Vivian Marie Kremer Powers [Mark Dash], Donald Jay Kremer, Jr [Denise], Deborah Joyce Kremer Hale and [PK]. Don had 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren plus one on the way. A Civil Engineer with a passion for coaching baseball, his favorite time was in their NC cabin soaking up nature. He instilled the value of education, the desire to strive and the importance of Christ into the lives of his family.

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
