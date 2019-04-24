Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Wayne Sobs Jr.. View Sign Service Information GREGG L MASON FUNERAL HOME 10936 NE 6TH AVENUE Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

STOBS, DONALD WAYNE JR. May 20, 1940 April 19, 2019 Donald Wayne Stobs, Jr, a native Miamian, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19th. Don attended The Cushman School, Horace Mann Jr. High, and Miami Edison High School. He spent his senior year at Bullis Academy outside of Washington, DC. He was then appointed to the Naval Academy, but chose not to attend and instead went to Yale University where he graduated with an Economics degree in 1962. Don then spent 2 years in the Navy as a lieutenant working on the USS Observation Island during the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Following the Navy, he attended the University of Florida Law School where he graduated as Salutatorian. After a year of practicing law, he decided to further his education and attended NYU where he earned his Master's in Tax Law and was Valedictorian of his class. In 1969, Don began practicing law for the firm of Walton-Lantaff until he left to open a private practice in Miami Shores with Barry Swope. During this period he was a stalwart of the Miami Shores community and a Deacon of the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church. Don retired in 2000 and enjoyed spending his free time with his long time Miami Shores childhood friends, out and about in the community, and of course, on the golf course. He is survived by his two children Donald W. Stobs III and Beth Ann Stobs, their mother Ann Wright Stobs, his sisters Shirley Stobs Davis & Carol Sue Stobs, and innumerable cousins, nephews and nieces. There will be a Memorial service on Friday, April 26th at 5pm at the McArthur Memorial Chapel of the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church located at 602 Northeast 96th Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations made in his name to the Military . Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

