DONLY, PATRICIA (PAT), DR. Passed on the evening of January 17th , 2019 at 83 years of age. She was surrounded by family at home in Florida. Dr Donly was an extraordinary and generous soul who helped countless people through her practice as a Psychologist. She had an amazing ability to solve problems creatively, at times with solutions no one else would have imagined. She had an endless thirst for travel and life experiences. She was an ardent supporter of causes for which she believed, and was politically active. Irrespective of the issue or matter at hand, her fiery passion frequently centered upon what was inherently fair, best, and right. She consistently donated to dozens of worthy organizations to promote those ideals. Dr. Donly is survived by three children, Christina Pellicane & James Bateman, Tony Pellicane & Cindy St. Mary, and Tami Pellicane & Nick Hart, as well as 5 of her 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Jimmy, Riana, Kiara, and Jacob, with Alexis preceding her in death. Pat was married to Dr. Anthony J Pellicane Jr., and moved to Miami, Florida in 1959. She pursued careers as a Medical Illustrator, Social Worker, and Licensed Clinical Psychologist. She received her B.A. in Psychology and Philosophy from FIU, her M.S.W. from Barry University, and her Doctorate from Nova School of Psychology. She is deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at South Miami Hospital Chapel, 6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, on Sat. 2/15/2020 at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to organizations close to her heart: Douglas College Alumni Fund, American Friends Service Committee, ACLU or an organization dear to you.

