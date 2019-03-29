Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Diamond. View Sign

DIAMOND, DONNA It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Diamond (Druker) announces her passing on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 74 years. Donna was married to the love of her life, David Diamond, and will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kathy, Joel, Keith, Julie, Shari, and Lisa and her in-laws, Liliana, Diane, Anthony, and Paul. Donna will also be fondly remembered by her thirteen grandchildren, Alexis, Jake, Eric, Alec, Victor, Daniel, Julia, Kali, Wesley, Chelsea, Nicolas, Matthew, and Isabel. Donna was a life long resident of Miami Beach and was a teacher, librarian, mentor, homemaker, friend, mother and grandmother. She was a woman of valor who battled a long illness and was an inspiration to all. Donna was an avid reader, writer, and book club mentor and wanted to be remembered like her heroines, as she, in fact, was, - a vibrant, spirited, loving, independent, wise, and caring person. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Donna to Temple Beth Sholom, 4144 Chase Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140.

