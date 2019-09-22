Donna Jean Welles, 67, of Miami passed away on Monday 9-16-19 at North Shore Hospital. She was born on January 10, 1952 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Lois and George Fordyce. Donna was a strong willed, loving, hard working provider for her family. Her house was always open to anyone in need. Everyone called her "Mom". Donna loved cooking big meals with her mother's recipes for family get togethers. Her passion was dogs. She had a soft spot for a wagging tail and floppy ears. She couldn't turn one away. Donna is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Tammy Hart; son, John (Amy) Hook; grandchildren, Randy Hart, Alicia Hart, Jonathan Hook, and Justin Hook; brother, Wayne (Deborah) Fordyce, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services to be announced at a later date.

