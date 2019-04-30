BLASS, DORIS of Aventura passed away on April 28th. She was 91 years old. Doris was the beloved wife of 55 years to the late Albert Blass. She was the cherished mother of Marjorie (Steven) Black and Karen Blass, and grandmother to Justin and Sarah Black. A cryptside service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12:30 at Beth David Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapel and Gardens, 3201 NW 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, 33021. Arrangements by, Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert, (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 30, 2019