CAPRI, DORIS (1929-2019) Doris Capri, Age 90, died peacefully on July 31, 2019 at her home in Weston, Florida, after a life well lived. Doris was born and raised in Clifton, NJ. In 1957 she moved to Miami with her husband John and daughters, Donna and Carol. She was a doting mother, wife and homemaker. The changing 1960s inspired her to enroll in college, while working full time. She graduated with honors and went on to receive her Master's Degree. Through hard work, dedication and determination she became the first female superintendent of the Dade County Juvenile Detention Center. During her tenure there she was featured in Miami magazine as one of the 10 toughest women in town (July 1978). She went on to become Director of the CHARLEE program. Her final administrative position was director of the Family Reunification Program for the State of Florida, where she remained until age 75. Throughout her career, she was devoted to protecting abused and neglected children. Doris was a 35-year breast cancer survivor, but she never let that define her. She enjoyed life to the fullest and always had a positive attitude. Family always came first, and Doris's 5 grandchildren and 6 great-granddaughters were her greatest joy in life. She loved martinis, cooking, entertaining and traveling. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, August 8, 2019 at Boyd Panciera, 1600 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024. The family has requested no flowers. Donations in Doris's memory can be made to: American Civil Liberties Union (

