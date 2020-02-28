Doris Koran Hochstadt Klippen

Doris Koran Klippen passed away February 21st in South Miami. She was born in 1935 to Esther & Herbert Koran in Bronx, NY. Doris was a devoted mother to Carrie (Scott) Lenga and Todd (Pamela) Hochstadt and a loving grandmother to Talia, Orli, Yael, Leo and Sydney. She was a social activist who often participated in demonstrations and rallies and who frequently published letters to the editor to help right injustice during the 55 years she lived in South Florida. Doris was kind and easygoing and a loyal friend. She will be missed.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
